Dani Dyer deletes all pictures of her ex Sammy Kimmence after jail sentence

Her boyfriend was recently sentenced to three and a half years in prison

Dani Dyer deletes all pictures of her ex Sammy Kimmence after jail...

Dani Dyer has deleted all pictures of her ex Sammy Kimmence from her Instagram feed, after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

The Love Island star called time on their relationship last month – after he pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud in court.

The 25-year-old, who shares son Santiago with Sammy, is yet to publicly address his jail sentence.

However, Dani has now distanced herself from her ex by removing all photos of them together on social media.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

In court last month, Judge Timothy Mousley QC handed Sammy a sentence of 42 months in jail, which he must serve at least half of.

After his sentencing, the 25-year-old apologised for being an “awful human” in a letter that was read out in court.

The news comes after Dani recently opened up about taking care of their son on her own, while Sammy remains behind bars.