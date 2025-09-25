Dani Dyer breaks silence on ‘devastating’ Strictly exit as she admits she’s ‘heartbroken’

Dani Dyer has broken her silence on her “devastating” exit from Strictly Come Dancing, telling her followers she’s “heartbroken” by her injury.

The BBC dance competition recently kicked off its 23rd series, with the opening show broadcast last Saturday.

However, Dani, who had been paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, was forced to withdraw from the competition after she fractured her ankle in training last week.

In a video to her Instagram following the announcement, she discussed her shock exit, confessing she was going to take time off social media to process the news.

She said: “Hi guys, I’m going to try and do this without crying. I am so heartbroken, I have not felt like this in…”

As she attempted to compose herself, she continued: “…in such a long time. I was having the best time ever. It’s just a very devastating, annoying kind of thing that I’m going through right now.”

Dani continued: “I am probably just going to have a few days off my socials just to process things. But I just wanna thank you all for all of your love and support. But yeah, I am gutted, I am absolutely gutted.”

“I love everyone at Strictly, I am going to miss them so much but yeah I obviously will eventually come along and cheer them all on. But I just want to thank you for all of the love.”

In a statement to the official Strictly Come Dancing account on Wednesday, she said: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny.”

“I thought I had rolled my foot, but it swelled up badly over the weekend, and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.”

“Apparently, doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.

“To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita, but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”