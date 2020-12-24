Dani Dyer admits she’s ‘so scared’ to give birth – as she prepares to welcome her first child

Dani Dyer has admitted she’s “so scared” to give birth, as she prepares to welcome her first child.
The Love Island star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, with the baby due next month.
The 24-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to ask her followers for advice on how to calm her nerves ahead of the birth.
The reality star said: “So I honestly am so scared now to give birth. Knowing in a month’s time there’s going to be a baby here, hopefully if I’m not overdue…”
“I’m just really scared. I just want tips now. Like I’ve been that person that was like: ‘Yeah I’m fine, whatever. Giving birth, easy…’
“Now I’m like, oh my god,” she admitted.
“I’m so excited to finally meet this bubs but I’m so scared now. I’m not great with pain,” Dani added.
The news comes after Dani revealed she has been struggling with “vivid” night terrors during pregnancy.
Speaking on her Sorted with the Dyers podcast, Dani said: “Since Love Island, my sleep has never been great.”
“I don’t know if that is because I started getting anxiety after Love Island. Because I used to fall asleep when I wanted to. If I wanted to have a 20-minute nap I could. But since Love Island I’ve had spurts of insomnia.”
“Sleeping is a bit of a struggle now being pregnant. But the dreams I’ve been having have been really frightening,” she explained.
“The last dream I had there was this woman in my kitchen and she was dressed all in black with a suitcase.”
“But her and this black cat were just staring at me. I was standing in the kitchen and I could not move. It was like I was there. I couldn’t wake myself up.”
“I know it sounds weird, but she was just staring at me, this woman. Then when I woke up I was shaking, and I had to wake Sammy up. I don’t know what Sammy is going to do.”
“They are very vivid, real dreams. Then I had a random dream my kid was 10lb, and the doctor wouldn’t tell me the gender. Really weird.”