Dani Dyer admits she’s ‘so scared’ to give birth – as she prepares to welcome her first child

The Love Island star is due to give birth next month

Dani Dyer has admitted she’s “so scared” to give birth, as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The Love Island star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, with the baby due next month.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to ask her followers for advice on how to calm her nerves ahead of the birth.

The reality star said: “So I honestly am so scared now to give birth. Knowing in a month’s time there’s going to be a baby here, hopefully if I’m not overdue…”

“I’m just really scared. I just want tips now. Like I’ve been that person that was like: ‘Yeah I’m fine, whatever. Giving birth, easy…’

“Now I’m like, oh my god,” she admitted.

“I’m so excited to finally meet this bubs but I’m so scared now. I’m not great with pain,” Dani added.

The news comes after Dani revealed she has been struggling with “vivid” night terrors during pregnancy.

Speaking on her Sorted with the Dyers podcast, Dani said: “Since Love Island, my sleep has never been great.”

“I don’t know if that is because I started getting anxiety after Love Island. Because I used to fall asleep when I wanted to. If I wanted to have a 20-minute nap I could. But since Love Island I’ve had spurts of insomnia.”