Dani Dyer admits she’s been struggling to sleep – following boyfriend Sammy’s jail sentence

The Love Island star jetted off on a family holiday after the sentencing

Dani Dyer has admitted she’s been struggling to sleep recently, following her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence’s jail sentence.

The Love Island star jetted off on a family holiday just weeks after her beau was sentenced to three and a half years in prison – after pleading guilty to five counts of fraud in court.

The mum-of-one uploaded a vlog from her trip to YouTube on Wednesday, where she revealed her sleep had been “really bad” prior to the holiday.

Speaking ahead of the trip, she said: “I’m really excited, but I’m a bit nervous.”

“I’ve had anxiety all day but I’m just really excited, his first holiday,” Dani added, referencing her son Santiago – who she and Sammy welcomed in January.

“We have got to be up really early, and the sleeping this week has been really bad for me. I’ve just not slept very well at all and very unsettled so I’m just been a bit like not really there.”

“I’m hoping this holiday will make me feel really good and refreshed.”

According to reports, Dani split from Sammy after he was slapped with jail time in court.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

In court, Judge Timothy Mousley QC handed Sammy a sentence of 42 months in jail, which he must serve at least half of.