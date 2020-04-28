Dani Dyer admits her famous dad ‘wasn’t thrilled’ about her going on Love Island

The reality star won the series in 2018 with Jack Fincham

Dani Dyer admits her famous dad ‘wasn’t thrilled’ about her going on...

Dani Dyer has admitted her father Danny Dyer “wasn’t thrilled” about her decision to go on Love Island.

The 24-year-old won the popular reality show with Jack Fincham in 2018, but she only told her dad that she was taking part in the series two weeks before she entered the villa.

Dani spoke to Emma Gannon on the latest Ctrl Alt Delete episode, and discussed the different reactions her parents had to her decision.

“It was really tough because my mum, I told first… you know, ‘Mum I’ve been approached for Love Island,’ and she was like ‘go for it, go for it,'” Dani revealed.

“My mum was so pushy, ‘Why don’t you just go on Love Island, you don’t really know what you’re doing’ – great faith in me mum.”

“But it was very like, you know, ‘just go on it’, and I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to tell my dad.'”

The brunette beauty then described her famous father’s reaction when she finally told him.

“He wasn’t thrilled about it,” she admitted.

“He didn’t really understand the concept of it and I was so glad when they won a BAFTA because I was like… see dad it really is a cool programme.”

“But my mum and dad didn’t really get along. They sort of didn’t tell me that. Cause obviously when I was in there they were so worried,” she added.

