Dancing with the Stars viewers left shook as popular contestant is voted off the show

Paul Brogan has been voted off RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The Dublin GAA star, who topped the leaderboard last week, was partnered with pro dancer Salome Chachua.

He received the fewest public voted on Sunday night, meaning his time on the show has come to an end.

Speaking at the end of the show, Paul said: “Thank you, especially to Salome. She didn’t have much to work with at the start, so we’ve come a long way.”

Reacting to the result, one fan tweeted: “Im not sure #PaulBrogan deserved to go tonight #DWTSIRL He has been a real showman throughout the competition unlike some of the others.”

Another wrote: “Disappointed with that result,” and a third penned: “Wow shocked at Paul and Salome going. The wrong decision tonight for sure.”

Dancing with the Stars continues next Sunday at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.