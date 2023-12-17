Dancing with the Stars unveils dance pairings for the upcoming season

RTÉ has announced the dance pairings for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

The celebrities taking part in the show were announced last week, but their dance partners were not revealed until today.

Here is a full list of all the celebrities taking part and their dance partners in the 2024 production, which will once again be hosted by Jennifer Zamperelli and Doireann Garrihy.

Rosanna Davison and Stephen Vincent

Former Miss World, Rosanna Davison, will be dancing alongside the talented Stephen Vincent.

Speaking about taking part in DWTS, the mum-of-three said: “My family like to say that I’m ‘awkwardly uncool’ when I’m on the dance floor, so I’m going to show them a thing or two.”

“You forget who you used to be when you become a mum… your children take over your life, your world and your thoughts and I’m slowly starting to remember the person I used to be!”

“I’m doing this show for my kids as well, I want them to be really proud.”

Eileen Dunne and Robert Rowiński

Newsreader Eileen Dunne will team up with Robert Rowiński for a delightful combination of experience and contemporary flair.

Ahead of her DWTS stint, the 65-year-old said: “I’m feeling excited, I know it will be hard in ways, it will be challenging but I think I’m going to love every minute of it.”

“I took very few Irish dancing lessons and attempted to take dancing lessons at one point… bar dancing in Tamangos or The Grove in Clontarf or wherever as a teenager – that’s about the height of it!”

Salome Chachua and David Whelan

Musician meets seasoned expertise as Salome Chachua partners Wild Youth’s David Whelan for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the show, the singer said: “I’m feeling very excited. I’m very nervous. I’ve never danced like this before in my life so it’s a new experience, especially with a partner.”

“Getting used to that is one thing, getting used to the fake tan is another!”

“I don’t mind the sequins; I’ve worn some crazy stuff in my life so far! Apart from a nightclub dance floor when I was in my mid-20s, I wouldn’t say I danced a lot, but I’m loving it.”

Simone Arena and Blu Hydrangea

Both new to Dancing with the Stars Ireland, Simone Arena will partner with the fabulous Blu Hydrangea.

Blu Hydrangea, aka Joshua Cargill, is a Belfast drag queen, known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The TV personality said: “This is a dream come true. It was one of my New Year’s resolutions to learn to dance this year, I didn’t think it was going to happen because I was being a bit lazy and now, I’m here and I get to do it in front of the world so that’s exciting!”

“I danced on Drag Race, if you could call it that. I’m sure some people would have some words to say about my dancing!”

Miriam Mullins and Montel Hewson

The stage is set for a spectacular pairing as social media star Miriam Mullins will join forces with newbie Montel Hewson.

Miriam has over 2.1 million followers on TikTok, and a further 140k on Instagram.

The Cork native said: “I am so excited to be part of the show this year. It’s such an amazing opportunity, a chance to meet loads of new people, make loads of new friends and hopefully show off my dancing skills, I don’t know if I have them or not.”

“We’ll see! I’ve done the odd TikTok dance here and there. That mightn’t have gone down very well with the audience, but this is a different type of dancing!”

Laura Fox and Denys Samson

Presenter Laura Fox is preparing to foxtrot her way into 2024 and will be guided by the experienced hand of Denys Samson.

The broadcaster hosts a weekend breakfast show on RTÉ 2FM and RTÉ One’s Ireland’s Fittest Family.

Laura said: “I am beyond excited; this is all I’ve ever wanted!”

“Ireland’s Fittest Family has put me on a new trajectory, and even though it has been overwhelming – it has been overwhelming in a good way because people are supportive and there’s so many lovely messages – I’m hoping that they’ll do the same for Dancing with the Stars and get behind me.”

Shane Quigley Murphy and Laura Nolan

Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy will team up with the talented Laura Nolan for the upcoming season of DWTS.

Speaking ahead of his DWTS stint, Shane said: “I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this season. It’s such an honour to be part of such an incredible production and the entire team have been so brilliant and welcoming, preparing me for what’s to come,” Shane continued.

“The spray tan caught me by surprise, but hey I’ll try anything once! I’m not quite sure what to expect, but that’s why I love it. ”

“I love a challenge, and this is definitely a challenge for me. The last time I danced was at my brother’s wedding and honestly that wasn’t a pretty sight!”

Kylee Vincent and Davy Russell

Magnificent pro dancer Kylee Vincent will be joined by jockey Davy Russell next season.

Davy is a Grand National-winning and Cheltenham Cup-winning jockey, making him one of Ireland’s most successful sportsmen.

Ahead of his DWTS stint, he said: “It’s exciting. And it’s so very different to what I’m used to, it’s a new venture. It’s really hard to keep it a secret from friends and family, I have itchy fingers and I’m ready to pull the trigger.”

“My wife always told me we need to get dancing lessons before our wedding. I said no, and now I’m regretting this decision.”

Katja Mia and Ervinas Merfeldas

A burst of energy is on the horizon as presenter Katja Mia and pro dancer Ervinas Merfeldas will join forces for DWTS in 2024.

Katja, who recently landed a hosting gig on Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show, said: “I’m feeling extremely excited. I feel a bit giddy as well, and I’ve met everyone and everyone’s kind of feeling the same. We’re nervous. We’re like, why did we agree to this? But we’re also ready to just have fun.”

“I was a stage school kid growing up but I haven’t done anything like Latin dancing, ballroom dancing, anything that’s quite technical like that.”

Rory Cowan and Jillian Bromwich

Theatrics meets elegance in the pairing of Rory Cowan and Jillian Bromwich.

The actor is best known for his role as Rory Brown on Mrs Brown’s Boys, a character he portrayed between 2011 and 2017.

Ahead of his DWTS stint, Rory said: “Last year I couldn’t do it because I had back surgery. But this year it’s going to be fantastic because I’m 64, I’m turning 65 in July and I just want to go out with a bang.”

“I’m not going to be doing anything else after this. I’ll continue with Fair City for as long as they like, that’s wonderful show to have. But when I’m 65 I want to do as little as possible! I just think that dancing lifts your heart.”

“I don’t have any expectations of winning this. I’ve plantar fasciitis. I’ve had back surgery. I’m a bit decrepit for my age! I’m in good form but I just know if I don’t do it this year, I’ll never do it.”

Jason Smyth and Karen Byrne

Paralympic sprinter Jason Smyth will be stepping into the world of ballroom dancing with the accomplished Karen Byrne.

The six-time Paralympic gold medal-winning 100m and 200m sprinter is legally blind, with his central vision being affected by Stargardt’s disease.

Jason said: “It’s quite a step away from the world on the athletics track to the dance floor. So, I think there are elements I’m excited about and elements that I’m just a little bit nervous about as well.

“I wouldn’t even say I was someone who dances loads, I have two girls, eight and five, and they both love to dance so, I’ve had to learn to bop around more and more, but it’s usually to princess songs or something slightly different!”

Dancing with the Stars fans can look forward to an unforgettable season filled with passion, skill, and dazzling performances.

The mirror ball has been hung in studio, the stage is almost set, the dancers are getting ready, and the competition will begin in January 2024 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.