The series won't return in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic

Dancing With The Stars special sparks upset over the show’s cancellation

RTÉ viewers have expressed their sadness over the cancellation of Dancing With The Stars.

Back in July, the broadcaster announced that the next series of DWTS would not being going ahead, as they felt it would be too “risky” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday night, RTÉ One aired a special episode taking a look back at the show’s most memorable moments – but the programme sparked some upset on social media.

We won’t tell a soul @johnednolan 🤫 🕺🏻 Dancing With The Stars – Putting on The Glitz Sunday 6.30pm! pic.twitter.com/5tdZ7tW3ht — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) December 27, 2020

Hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne, the one-hour special featured interviews with past contestants, and footage of their favourite dances.

Although viewers were delighted by the programme, some fans admitted it made them sad about the show not returning next year.

One viewer tweeted: “I’m SO SAD there’s no #dwtsirl to look forward to in January.”

Another fan wrote: “It’s bitter sweet watching #DWTSIrl tonight. I’m enjoying it but I’ll really miss the glam & entertainment it gave us during the dreary winter months.”

I’m SO SAD there’s no #dwtsirl to look forward to in January pic.twitter.com/B5kJVOPh5l — Maria Nev™ (@youngmaria84) December 27, 2020

It’s bitter sweet watching #DWTSIrl tonight. I’m enjoying it but I’ll really miss the glam & entertainment it gave us during the dreary winter months. Any chance u could do a 30 min show every Sunday evening of previous performers with different themes pls @RTEOne ? @DWTSIRL — Aoife (@irishginge) December 27, 2020

Loving this #DWTSIrl look back special! Will definitely miss it next year.🌟 — Alex Doyle (@imalexdoyle) December 27, 2020

RTÉ announced the cancellation of DWTS in July, but bosses are hoping to bring the series back in 2022.

John McHugh, RTÉ’s Head of Entertainment, said: “We are extremely disappointed not to be in a position to produce series five of Dancing with the Stars in 2021.”

“After much discussion, we feel the risks are too high with a production of this scale to proceed with the series in 2021 and we hope to revisit the show in 2022.”

“We understand that the many fans of the series will be disappointed with this decision. However, given the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and our duty of care, we believe this decision is the right one,” he continued.

“We will continue to work with Larry Bass and ShinAwiL on other projects and will be conducting ongoing discussions with them and the BBC to try and bring back Dancing with the Stars in 2022.”

