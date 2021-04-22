The 2021 series was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Dancing With The Stars set to return to RTÉ in 2022

Dancing With The Stars is set to return to RTÉ in 2022, according to a new report.

The popular programme was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is expected to return with a brand new series early next year.

A source told the Irish Sun: “Dancing With The Stars is a ready-made hit which just needs to be plugged.”

“RTE considered a number of alternative shows but they all faced the same Covid risks.”

“Hopefully by next January, there’ll be little Covid around and DWTS will run as normal,” the insider added.

The newspaper also reported that Dancing With The Stars will be discussed at a meeting between RTÉ entertainment bosses today.

RTÉ announced that the show wouldn’t be going ahead in 2021 last July.

In a statement, RTÉ’s Head of Entertainment, John McHugh, said: “We are extremely disappointed not to be in a position to produce series five of Dancing with the Stars in 2021.”

“After much discussion, we feel the risks are too high with a production of this scale to proceed with the series in 2021 and we hope to revisit the show in 2022.”

“We understand that the many fans of the series will be disappointed with this decision. However, given the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and our duty of care, we believe this decision is the right one.”

“We will continue to work with Larry Bass and ShinAwiL on other projects and will be conducting ongoing discussions with them and the BBC to try and bring back Dancing with the Stars in 2022.”

