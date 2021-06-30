Fans were devastated when this year's show was cancelled

Dancing With The Stars set to return to RTÉ after pandemic hiatus

Dancing With The Stars is set to return to our screens after its pandemic hiatus, according to a new report.

The popular RTÉ programme was cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving fans devastated.

An insider told The Irish Sun: “Dancing With The Stars is coming back. It’s probably going to be on a scaled down version to previous years but the crew are booked which is the first step.”

The news of the show’s return is expected to be confirmed at the RTÉ Autumn Launch in August.

Show boss Larry Bass told the publication that his production company were “still talking to RTÉ”, but previously said Irish people need DWTS “more than ever”.

He told the outlet: “I have never been more sure that there is a huge audience waiting out there for us”.

“Not doing DWTS last year, left such a void in all our lives but I know if I have all these talented people back again, we can make this magic again which the Irish people seem to love so much”.

RTÉ announced that the show wouldn’t be going ahead in 2021 last July.

In a statement, RTÉ’s Head of Entertainment, John McHugh, said: “We are extremely disappointed not to be in a position to produce series five of Dancing with the Stars in 2021.”

“After much discussion, we feel the risks are too high with a production of this scale to proceed with the series in 2021 and we hope to revisit the show in 2022.”

“We understand that the many fans of the series will be disappointed with this decision. However, given the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and our duty of care, we believe this decision is the right one.”

“We will continue to work with Larry Bass and ShinAwiL on other projects and will be conducting ongoing discussions with them and the BBC to try and bring back Dancing with the Stars in 2022.”

Goss.ie has contacted RTÉ for a comment.

