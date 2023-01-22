Dancing with the Stars pro leaves the show after just three weeks

Dancing with the Stars pro Maurizio Benenato has left the show after just three weeks.

The dancer, who was partnered with Eurovision star Brooke Scullion, has returned home to his native Italy due to a private problem.

He told his Instagram followers just hours before tonight’s show: “Due to a private problem I had to leave the show yesterday and come back to Italy.”

“I want to say thank you to all the team at Dancing with the Stars, RTÉ and ShinAWil for their support.”

“Good luck to all the celebrities. The group was amazing this year, especially to my partner, you have been amazing and I wish you all the best,” Maurizio added.

“Each of us has priorities and my priority is to solve this problem in Italy as soon as possible and to come back stronger than before. Thank you to all the Irish people for the support. With much love I wish you a good day and I will see you when I see you.”

It is understood that Brooke’s new pro dancing partner will be revealed on tonight’s show.

Dancing with the Stars airs on RTÉ One at 6:30pm on Sundays.