Disenchanted is currently being filmed in Co. Wicklow

Dancing With The Stars pro lands role in upcoming Disney film

Dancing With the Stars pro John Nolan has landed a role as a dancer in Disney’s upcoming film, Disenchanted.

The movie, starring Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams, is currently being filmed in Enniskerry and Greystones.

The professional dancer shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a photo from rehearsals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Nolan (@johnednolan)

He captioned the post: “Very excited and grateful to get to work with this insanely talented group of people #disenchanted #disney.”

Irish influencer Adam Fogarty has also been cast as a dancer in the upcoming film – which is coming to Disney+ next year.

Disenchanted is a sequel to Disney’s 2007 film Enchanted.

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick Dempsey.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.