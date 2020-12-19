Dancing With The Stars judge Brian Redmond admits he’s ‘thankful’ the show was cancelled

RTÉ decided not to go ahead with next year's series due to the coronavirus pandemic

Dancing With The Stars judge Brian Redmond has admitted he’s “thankful” RTÉ decided to cancel the show’s 2021 series.

Back in July, the broadcaster announced that the next series of DWTS would not being going ahead, as they felt it would be too “risky” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, the father-of-two praised RTÉ’s “sensible” decision.

He said: “It’s hard to see restrictions not coming back in January with the cases the way they are, so that’s one of the reasons why I am actually thankful Dancing With The Stars is not going ahead.”

“Something worse than it not happening would be it happening but being ruined by further closures or further restrictions or people not appreciating the show itself,” Brian continued.

“There might be people at home sitting there with restrictions, not seeing their family, looking at ­people on Dancing With The Stars out enjoying themselves.

“Yes it gives a sense of escapism but it also magnifies the circumstances that people are feeling at home.

“We have to be respectful of everybody’s circumstances and for somebody who was feeling down that night, felt alone, that may have magnified that fact.”

“I’m quite happy for it not to happen with the hope that it comes back while everybody can enjoy it to its full extent.”

Brian’s opinion differs from fellow DWTS judge Loraine Barry, who slammed RTÉ’s decision to cancel the show’s upcoming series back in July.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Loraine admitted she was “shocked” over their decision, as the production team had come up with a plan to make the show work.

“I was shocked that the show was cancelled. To me, if they can get Strictly out and eight other shows in the UK out then they could have got DWTS out,” she said.

“So much work had already been done by the production company. Health and safety is number one – we have a pandemic – but at this time, I just feel that we all have to find solutions to keep our lives going.”

“I truly felt that ShinAwil had put in so much work with the guidelines of the BBC, because they are going ahead with their show,” she continued.

“We were going to introduce Pods, and the idea of that was terrific. We were all going to be in pods and therefore, if anyone would catch it, that pod would be shut down and the show could go on.”

“We can’t keep watching all these repeats on TV, we need something real, something that is happening that reflects these strange times.”

“And seeing us doing the show with strict guidelines would have given the Irish public that fix of Sunday night entertainment and I think the Irish public are pretty devastated at losing the show as well.”

“They are making other shows (like Fittest Families and First Dates) so I really don’t understand this decision,” Loraine stressed.

“I am an honest person and I am just so sad at this decision and I totally understand the pandemic and health and safety is number one and we are responsible.

“But with all the other shows taking place there is something missing. Something just doesn’t feel right.”

Loraine spoke out after ShinAwil boss Larry Bass released a statement addressing the show’s “devastating” cancellation.