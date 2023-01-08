Dancing with the Stars fans are all saying the same thing about Brooke Scullion.

The Eurovision star made her dancing debut on the popular RTÉ show on Sunday night, and she impressed both judges and viewers.

The 23-year-old received a standing ovation from the judges, and received an impressive score of 25 out of a possible 30.

Viewers rushed to Twitter after watching Brooke perform to praise her on her amazing first dance, with many calling her “the best” dancer of the night.

One fan wrote: “BROOKE WAS UNREAL OMG!!!! already my winner omg slayyyyed so hard queen.”

Another tweeted: “@Brooke_Scullion was absolute. Best of the night so far”, while a third wrote: “Brooke can definitely dance. Best dancer we’ve seen so far.”

BROOKE WAS UNREAL OMG!!!! already my winner omg💚 slayyyyed so hard queen @Brooke_Scullion #dwtsirl — casey⁷ (@bangtanhrvy) January 8, 2023

@Brooke_Scullion was absolute 🔥Best of the night so far #DWTSIRL — Édaein O' Connell (@edaeinoconnell) January 8, 2023

Brooke can definitely dance. Best dancer we've seen so far.👏👏👏 Always think that the pop singers have a bit of an advantage over the other amateurs though sometimes. 🤔 #dwtsirl — Shane O'Connor (@soc5781) January 8, 2023

Wow Brooke Scallion wow 👏👏 #DWTSIRL — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) January 8, 2023

The Brooke Scullion getting a record breaking first week score of 25/30 on Dancing with the Stars iktr ✨️#DWTSIRLpic.twitter.com/TxtGyxjT1q — Mark 🐧 (@ESCMarkk) January 8, 2023

Brooke is definitely the best so far. I don’t think Maurizio needs to worry about being first out this year …. #DWTSIRL — A n n e t t e (@Annette_R1) January 8, 2023

Brooke getting the highest score on Week 1 of @DWTSIRL EVER is so deserved 😭😭💚💚#DWTSIRL pic.twitter.com/Ryx3BP1AFv — ESC Conor ☘️ (@ESCConor) January 8, 2023

@Brooke_Scullion was phenomenal tonight … we all know if this was later in the competition it would of gotten 3 10’s #dwts #dwtsirl — Odhran (@ESC_ODHRAN) January 8, 2023

Just turned on #dwts to Brooke Scullion and seriously thought it was two pros before finally realising it was Brooke! @officialdwts #dwts wowzer 🤩 — 1,305 others (@Belle0408) January 8, 2023

Dancing with the Stars continues on Sunday, January 15 on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.