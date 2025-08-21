Dancing with the Stars boss admits the show’s return is ‘not confirmed’ amid RTÉ’s new schedule announcement

Dancing with the Stars boss Larry Bass has admitted the show’s return has not yet been confirmed.

RTÉ officially released its upcoming schedule of programming for Autumn 2025 to Spring 2026 on Thursday.

While the upcoming schedule confirmed the introduction of new shows like The Traitors Ireland and the return of flagship staples like The Tommy Tiernan Show, Ireland’s Fittest Family, Room to Improve, and The Late Late Show, Dancing with the Stars was nowhere to be seen.

ShinAwiL boss Larry Bass, who produces the show every year, has since revealed talks are still “ongoing” for the show to return in January.

He told Dublin Live: “These things take time. The summer doesn’t help… but hopefully we will be doing a series but until there is a contract, there is nothing contracted.

“If you ask me what percentage would you say the show will be back, I’d say 80% plus that it will be back but until we have a contract, I can’t confirm anything.”

”I would be shocked and stunned if they axed it at this point but I can’t answer for RTE and until we have a contract, I can’t say we are doing the show.

“It is all in the hands of RTE. They’re not waiting for anything from us.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson told Goss.ie that RTÉ is planning another spring schedule launch, when fans can expect an update on the show’s return.

Through January to March 2025, the show’s eighth series aired successfully, which concluded with a star-studded finale on March 16, where Olympic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and professional Laura Nolan took home the glitterball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars has become a mainstay of RTÉ One’s Sunday-night entertainment since its debut in 2017.