Dancing with the Stars 2023: Here are all the celebrity and pro dancer couples

Dancing with the Stars is set to return to our screens on January 8, 2023.

Eleven celebrities are set to waltz across the dancefloor in a bid to impress the three judges: Arthur Gourounlian, Brian Redmond and Lorraine Barry.

Doireann Garrihy will host the new season alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.

Check out all the celebrity and pro partner couples below:

Paul Brogan and Salome Chachua

Former GAA player Paul Brogan is beginning the New Year by taking to the dance floor with Salome Chachua.

Last year Salome was the only female pro dancer to get to the final, so this couple will have the glitterball firmly in their sights.

Damian McGinty and Kylee Vincent

Former Glee star Damian McGinty is paired with Kylee Vincent.

Kylee and Damian will find themselves competing against her husband Stephen Vincent, who is paired with Marie Cassidy.

Kevin McGahern and Laura Nolan

Comedian Kevin McGahern will be sure to entertain as he hits the dance floor with returning pro Laura Nolan, who most recently danced with Love Island star Matthew McNabb in the last season.

Shane Byrne and Karen Byrne

Former rugby international Shane Byrne is paired with Karen Byrne for series six of Dancing with the Stars.

Tackling the challenge with a former winner of the series, Shane will be hoping to take home a new kind of trophy – the glitterball.

Carl Mullan and Emily Barker

2FM Breakfast host and Instagram sensation Carl Mullan is partnered with Emily Barker for series six of Dancing with the Stars.

Having previously made it to the final, Emily will be hoping this year she can go one step further and take home the glitterball trophy with this year’s partner, Carl.

Dr. Marie Cassidy and Stephen Vincent

Former State Pathologist Marie Cassidy is partnered with Stephen Vincent as he returns to Dancing with the Stars for his third series.

Stephen reached the grand final with Ellen Keane last year, so he will be giving it his all with his new partner in the hopes of waltzing away with the glitterball trophy.

Celebrity and Pro Dancer Couple Reveal: Panti Bliss and Denys Samson

Drag performer Panti Bliss is partnered with Ukrainian dancer Denys Samson, who has previously taken part in the series in his home country before joining the series here last year and making it to the final with Erica Cody.

The pair are currently hard at work in studio, hoping to shimmy their way to the grand final.

Stephanie Roche and Ervinas Merfeldas

Footballer Stephanie Roche is hoping to score the glitterball trophy with the help of her partner, Irish pro dancer Ervinas Merfeldas, who is returning to the show for his second series.

Leah O’Rourke and John Nolan

School’s out for Derry Girls actress Leah O’Rourke as she does her homework with returning pro John Nolan, who was paired with television presenter Gráinne Seoige last season.

This enthusiastic duo are hoping to jive their way to the glitterball trophy.

Brooke Scullion and Maurizio Benenato

A former Eurovision contestant, singer Brooke Scullion has been paired with returning pro dancer Maurizio Benenato and will be hoping to hit the right note with the judges and the audiences at home.

Suzanne Jackson and Michael Danilczuk

Entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson is paired with new professional dancer Michael Danilczuk.

Michael won the second season of the BBC One competition series The Greatest Dancer and is hoping to dance his way to success again with Suzanne.