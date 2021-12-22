Dancing with the Stars 2022 premiere date confirmed

The Dancing with the Stars 2022 premiere date has been confirmed.

The popular show will return to RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Sunday, January 9th, with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm.

Judges Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will be joined by choreographer Arthur Gourounlian this year, following Julian Benson’s departure from the show.

Five new professional dancers are joining the show – Hannah Kelly, Ervinas Merfeldas, Salome Chachua, Denys Samson, and Maurizio Benenato.

They will join returning dancers Pasquale La Rocca, Karen Byrne, John Nolan, Emily Barker, Laura Nolan, Kylee Vincent, and Steven Vincent, and all will be keen to get their hands on the glitterball trophy next March.

Next year’s celebrity lineup includes Love Island star Matthew MacNabb, Irish rugby star Jordan Conroy, author Cathy Kelly, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Irish jockey Nina Carberry, TV presenter Grainne Seoige and newscaster Aengus Mac Grianna.

Completing the lineup are Paralympian Ellen Keane, comedian Neil Delamere, singer Erica Cody, model Missy Keating and Irish bicycler Nicholas Roche.