Dancing with the Stars 2022 finalists revealed as another celebrity is sent home

Matthew MacNabb has been sent home from Dancing with the Stars.

The Love Island star and his pro dancing partner Laura Nolan faced singer Erica Cody and her partner Denys Samson in Sunday night’s dance-off.

The judges chose to save Erica and Denys, meaning Matthew and Laura’s time in the competition has come to an end.

Matthew described his time on the show as “an absolute rollercoaster”, and praised his “talented and amazing” partner Laura.

The final of the popular RTÉ show airs next Sunday, March 27 on RTÉ One from 6:30pm.

Erica Cody will face jockey Nina Carberry, rugby star Jordan Conroy and Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane in the final, battling it out for a chance to win the glitterball trophy.