Dancing On Ice viewers left disappointed by the third elimination

Many said the decision was "unfair"

Sophie Clarke
Matt Richardson has become the third celebrity to be voted off Dancing On Ice, despite only joining the show this week.

The comedian was announced as Rufus Hound’s replacement, making his skating debut on Sunday night.

Despite only one dance on the ice, the 29-year-old faced the skate-off against Olympian Colin Jackson, after both celebs received the fewest public votes.

Judges Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman voted who they wanted to save, with Matt being voted off.

Viewers took to Twitter following the elimination, with many claiming it was “unfair” that Matt’s time was cut so short.

One user tweeted: “Matt & Vicky should have had an automatic pass to next week. Totally unfair to be in dance off if they’ve stepped in to cover #DancingOnIce.”

A second wrote: “Can’t say that result was fair at all. Matt did amazing considering he had 4 days to learn. There shouldn’t have been an elimination tonight, they should have done a double in a few weeks.”

