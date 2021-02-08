Dancing On Ice viewers left disappointed by the third elimination

Matt Richardson has become the third celebrity to be voted off Dancing On Ice, despite only joining the show this week.

The comedian was announced as Rufus Hound’s replacement, making his skating debut on Sunday night.

Despite only one dance on the ice, the 29-year-old faced the skate-off against Olympian Colin Jackson, after both celebs received the fewest public votes.

Judges Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman voted who they wanted to save, with Matt being voted off.

Viewers took to Twitter following the elimination, with many claiming it was “unfair” that Matt’s time was cut so short.

One user tweeted: “Matt & Vicky should have had an automatic pass to next week. Totally unfair to be in dance off if they’ve stepped in to cover #DancingOnIce.”

A second wrote: “Can’t say that result was fair at all. Matt did amazing considering he had 4 days to learn. There shouldn’t have been an elimination tonight, they should have done a double in a few weeks.”

Gutted. Unfair for Matt and Vicky to have been included in the vote for what was their first week. Anyway, well done @MattRichardson3. You did yourself proud. Two great skates tonight. #DancingOnIce — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) February 7, 2021

Great for Colin, but so unfair for Matt. Would love to have seen more from him. Hope he comes back next series. #DancingOnIce — Avril (@_AvrilH_) February 7, 2021

Aww I feel for Matt and Vicky. I think as a show like this, to get to week 4 and pull in reserve skaters just sets them up for a fail as everyone’s already so far ahead. Good stab at it though! #DancingOnIce #mattvicky — Stef (@_stefstraw) February 7, 2021

Just caught up on #DancingOnIce . Can’t say that result was fair at all. Matt did amazing considering he had 4 days to learn. There shouldn’t have been an elimination tonight, they should have done a double in a few weeks. — Stephanie Emma (@_StephanieEmma) February 7, 2021

Feel so sad for Matt on #dancingonice he shouldn’t have to do the skate off he’s only just joined shouldn’t have to compete with skaters who’ve been doing it for three weeks 😭😭 — Emily Aston 💙 (@emmieaston_) February 7, 2021

Such a shame for Matt and Vicky! Deserved to be in longer! Well done @MattRichardson3 and lovely to see @vickyogden1 back! #DancingOnIce — Katy Parkes (@KatyParkes) February 7, 2021