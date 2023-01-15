Dancing On Ice star suffers concussion after serious fall ahead of new season

The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran suffered a serious fall while rehearsing for Dancing On Ice this week.

The popular show returns to our screens for a brand new season tonight, and the Irish singer will show off his moves on the ice rink.

The 34-year-old, who is partnered with pro skater Klabera Komini, was left with a concussion earlier this week after cracking his head on the ice.

Speaking ahead of the show, Siva said: “Friday just passed, I had a serious fall. I hit the back of my head. So I’ve been diagnosed in a mild concussion as of today.”

“I just want to kind of get back on the ice because it can really shake your confidence especially when you’re if you’ve just cracked your head on the ice.”

“But I expected this just and just trying to stay focused and determined and know this is part of the journey.”

When asked if he received medical attention at the time, Siva said: “Luckily we have a medic beside the rink and we have a physio in the building too.”

“So we had the blood pressure and blood taken and they checked my eyes and it’s all there, I’m we still here so I’m okay!”

He added: “I passed out for like two seconds? I was out, gone. I don’t remember it but it’s part of it. A part of this is like you know, falling and getting back up and braving it.”

Dancing on Ice returns this Sunday, January 15 at 6:30pm on ITV1 and Virgin Media One.

