Dancing On Ice star QUITS the show after obtaining serious injury

Denise Van Outen has quit Dancing On Ice after injuring her shoulder on the first week.

The West End star was rushed to hospital ahead of the new series, after falling on the ice and obtaining a partial dislocation and tendon damage.

The 46-year-old, who was paired with professional skater Matt Evers, announced that she would be unable to continue in the ice-skating competition due to the injury.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Denise wrote: “GUTTED! If you’ve been watching @dancingonice you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder.

“I managed to skate my first dance with @themattevers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable.”

“I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras,” she continue.

“Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I’ve been in agony.

“I won’t be able to do any lifts,tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DVO (@vanouten_denise)

“Matt Evers has been the most incredible support and skate partner (a true friend) and I’m so grateful for his expertise in teaching me (ice virgin😂⛸) the basics.

“I just wish I was well enough to learn all the fabulous tricks my injury won’t allow me to do. Chair dancing on Ice with a massive pie won’t get us points on the leaderboard 😂.

“I’m actually proud of what I’ve achieved ( not much, lowest scores so far 😂) . If you don’t mind I’m going to give myself a couple of points for bravery for doing cartwheels on Ice at 46 with broken bones 👍🏻😂❄️.

“I wish all the celebs and pros the best of luck for the rest of the series. I’m rooting for you all. Bunch of legends ⛸”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DVO (@vanouten_denise)

Following the news of Denise’s exit, Dancing On Ice confirmed the star would be replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler and her pro partner Joe Johnson.

The ITV show wrote: “We adore Denise and Matt and we’re so very sad to see them leave the competition so soon.

“We wish Denise all the very best as she now takes some time to make a full recovery ❤️❤️❤️”