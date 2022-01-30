Dancing On Ice star pulls out of tonight’s show after ‘unfortunate accident’

Kye Whyte will miss out on tonight’s Dancing On Ice after an “unfortunate accident”.

The 22-year-old is believed to have sprained his knee during rehearsals and will not be taking to the ice this evening with his professional partner Tippy Packard.

The BMX racer said: “It’s an unfortunate accident. I’ve trained and worked hard with Tippy to perform this weekend. For me, as an athlete, I’m used to stuff like this happening where you get injured and can’t compete.”

“I’m more sad for Tippy, she’s worked hard so not being able to skate is obviously upsetting. We both really wanted to do this number, it’s a cool performance and we put a lot of effort into it.”

He added: “I was so happy and excited for everyone when they skated last weekend. I was watching and couldn’t wait to skate this Sunday. I’ll be there cheering everyone on!”

A spokesperson for the popular ITV show said: “During rehearsals for this Sunday’s show, Kye fell on the ice and sustained an injury and will therefore not perform in this weekend’s show.”

Last weekend, rugby star Ben Foden became the first celeb to be sent home from the show.

Dancing On Ice airs tonight at 6:30pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.