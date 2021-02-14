Dancing On Ice star pulls out of tonight’s show after obtaining a back injury

The celebrity is hoping to return to the competition next Sunday

Jason Donovan has pulled out of tonight’s Dancing On Ice due to a back injury.

The Australian actor is expected to return to the competition next week, as he takes some time off to recover.

In a statement, the former Neighbours star said: “I’ve had back pain the past couple of days and I’m under doctor’s orders to take it easy and sit this week out.”

“I’m resting up, I’ll be watching from home and cheering everyone on and I look forward to returning next week.”

Earlier this week, Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer were forced to quit the series after testing positive for Covid-19, becoming the fourth couple to pull out this year.

Denise Van Outen and Billie Faiers both quit the show after sustaining injuries, and Rufus Hound left the series after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rufus was subsequently replaced by comedian Matt Richardson, while Denise was replaced by gymnast Amy Tinkler.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.