Dancing On Ice star forced to pull out of this week’s show after being exposed to Covid-19

Dancing On Ice star Rufus Hound has been forced to pull out of this week’s show, after being exposed to Covid-19.

The comedian came into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, meaning he must self-isolate at home for 10 days.

A spokesperson for ITV told MailOnline: “This week Rufus Hound came into contact with someone outside of the show who tested positive for Covid 19.”

“This means, following government guidelines, he will isolate for ten days. We are hoping to welcome him back to the ice soon.”

Rufus was set to perform in a group routine on Sunday night, before delivering his second solo performance next weekend.

The 41-year-old is one of 13 stars appearing on Dancing On Ice this year.

Aside from Rufus, the line-up includes Billie Faiers, Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, and Joe Warren Plant.