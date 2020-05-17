Dancing On Ice star Alexander Demetriou reveals his close relationship with Maura Higgins caused issues in his marriage

The pro skater said he kept having to tell his wife that he and Maura were 'just friends'

Dancing On Ice star Alexander Demetriou reveals his close relationship with Maura...

Dancing On Ice star Alexander Demetriou has revealed that his close relationship with Maura Higgins left wife Carlotta Edwards jealous.

The 28-year-old announced that he had separated from his ice-skater wife last month.

Alexander explained that his “close bond” with the Love Island star was hard for Carlotta to witness, as their relationship was slowly breaking down.

“I think Carlotta found it hard to see me close, yet so professional, with Maura. It had an impact on her,” he admitted in an interview to The Sun.

“I told Carlotta we needed a break but I knew it was for good. I didn’t want to lead her on any more. She was shocked at how ­serious it was.”

The professional skater expressed that it was his decision to end their marriage of four years.

“Several times I had to explain to Carlotta that Maura and I were just friends,” he commented.

“Once the rumours start, it becomes a ­conversation – it was hard for Maura being called a homewrecker online.”

While discussing his relationship with the Longford native, Alexander admitted that they became fast friends as soon as the training began and they ‘never hid’ their “close bond”.

Alexander confirmed the news of his separation from Carlotta in April when he posted a statement on his Instagram story.

“I’m sorry I have been quiet on social media recently but it’s been a tough time for me personally,” it read.

“Carlotta and I have separated. Although it saddens me that we can no longer be together, I feel this is best for both of us.”

“I’m looking forward to what the future will bring but in the meantime let’s all say home and stay safe,” he added.

Maura’s rep told Goss.ie exclusively that the pair’s relationship was purely “professional” only.

The Love Island star also recently revealed she is single during lockdown and admitted she “needs a man”.

