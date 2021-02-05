Dancing On Ice replacement Matt Richardson ‘sent home with concussion’ after training session

The comedian has stepped in to replace Rufus Hound

Matt Richardson has revealed he was sent home with a concussion after Dancing On Ice training.

The comedian was announced as Rufus Hound’s replacement this week, after he recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Before making his debut on the show this weekend, the 29-year-old said he’s been training since October, and revealed one session left him with a “concussion and a black eye.”

Matt joked: “It was entirely Christopher Dean’s fault. I think even he knows that deep down.”

“On the masterclass day, I went to skate and I was terrible and they said the problem was my limbs, which isn’t ideal.”

“He gave me a pole to skate with to stop my arms moving and as I was skating with the pole, I caught the front of my blade and went over the front of the pole and because I was holding something I couldn’t put my hands out to stop myself,” he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Richardson (@mattrichardson3)

“So my face took all of the fall. I ended up being sent home with concussion and a black eye!”

Speaking about replacing Rufus, Matt said: “I was nearly at the end of my being a stand-in, and I had got ready to finish so it is a bit of a surprise.”

“I have done exactly the same amount of training as everyone else, I was just doing it off-camera and not doing the show on a Sunday so I started in October, five days a week since then.” Ad View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Richardson (@mattrichardson3) Rufus announced his departure from Dancing On Ice on Wednesday, after testing positive for Covid-19. In a video message shared on Twitter, the comedian explained that he caught the virus after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. I will no longer be participating in @dancingonice COVID is – as I’m sure we’re all well aware – a bastard and sadly the world isn’t short of thosehttps://t.co/nurJG30fJe — Rufus Hound 💙 (@RufusHound) February 3, 2021 The 41-year-old isn’t the only contestant who has had to pull out of the show. Last week, Denise Van Outen was forced to quit the series after dislocating her shoulder. She was replaced by gymnast Amy Tinkler, who has quickly become the favourite to win.