Dancing On Ice pro-skater to miss first live shows following ‘freak accident’

Yebin Mok is set to miss out on the first live shows of Dancing On Ice, as she recovers from a “freak accident”.

The professional ice-skater was paired up with former Olympic skier Graham Bell for the upcoming series, which kicks off this Sunday.

A rep for the popular ITV show has revealed that Yebin received a stab wound from an ice blade in her leg, which means she is out the show for a few weeks while she heals.

As a result, Graham’s first live performance will take place the following Sunday, January 24, with professional skater Karina Mantra stepping in for Yebin.

Speaking on Wednesday’s This Morning about the injury, presenter Holly Willoughby said: “This week Olympic skier Graham Bell and his partner Yebin had a freak accident, which resulted in her having a laceration in her leg.”

Phillip Schofield added: “It was a nasty stab wound from an ice blade. You could see the tendons, actually. She’s going to be out of the show for quite a few weeks, I think.”

This is the second major injury of the series so far, with contestant Rebekah Vardy revealing she sent her partner Andy Buchanan to hospital after “slicing his face”.

The WAG said: “I seem to be the only one who’s ended up hurting my pro, putting him in hospital. I do apologise. No, it was awful; I think I’ve just come to terms with scarring his face.

“We were practising a trick and we changed it slightly from something that we would normally do – and we did it on a daily basis and everything would go right and nothing would go wrong.

“On this occasion, it went very wrong and the back of my heel and my blade sliced his face open,” the 38-year-old recalled.

“He was fine. All he was concerned about was making sure that he could skate the next day, where I was not interested in that in the slightest, I just wanted to make sure that he was OK.

“It was quite scary. But it brings back the realisation that what we’re doing is really bloody dangerous, but he’s fine. It’s a bit dramatic but he’s OK.”

Completing the celeb lineup is Billie Faiers, Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Lady Leshurr, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Rufus Hound, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, and Joe Warren Plant.

Dancing On Ice begins at 6pm on Sunday, January 17 on Virgin Media One.