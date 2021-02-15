Dancing On Ice postponed to give cast and crew a break after ‘incredibly challenging times’

The show is expected to return on Sunday, February 28

Dancing On Ice postponed to give cast and crew a break after...

Dancing On Ice have postponed their live shows for a week.

Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound were both forced to leave the popular ice-skating series early after contracting Covid-19, while Denise Van Outen and Billie Faiers both quit the show after sustaining injuries.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the show said: “ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.”

“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.”

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”

“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February ⛸”

A source told The Sun: “Everyone’s just been working really hard to put on a brilliant series.”

“The production team has been amazing working around new protocols and working around the pandemic which is ever-evolving with new variants and such.”

“This break will just allow the cast and crew the time to take a breath. Everyone gives it their all and just wants the show to be amazing for viewers at home so a week to recharge and rest up before coming back will be great.”

It comes after Jason Donovan missed the latest live show after obtaining a back injury.