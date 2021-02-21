Dancing On Ice fans call for Joe Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer to return – after completing Covid quarantine

Dancing On Ice fans are calling for Joe Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer to return to the show, as they have completed their Covid quarantine.

The pair were forced to quit the show after testing positive for the deadly virus earlier this month, leaving viewers devastated.

Taking to Instagram today, pro-skater Vanessa shared snaps with the actor, after completing their quarantine in a hotel.

She wrote: “After 10days in a hotel room with COVID we are back in the real world 🤍 ⁣”

“We are both healthy physically and mentally and although the shock is still there also after missing one show it can now only go upwards… 🙏🏼⁣”

“10days ago @joewarren_plant and I got that call whilst training on the ice,” she explained.

“It was a super busy day as usual, travelling on the train from Blackpool to London, training in the @dancingonice studio, then travelling to another London ice rink to train even more with interviews in our car journeys and then all of a sudden at the end of the day we found ourselves in the hotel where we then spent the past 10days…”

“It was a shock and it’s still hard to understand as to why this had to happen to us… we had the time of our lives and it ended just like that…”

⁣”I am naturally such a positive person and I’m sure it all makes sense in the end, for now I am grateful to be healthy.. 🤍 ⁣”

“At least I wasn’t alone in this and I got to work on my handstands 🙂 ,” Vanessa added.

“THANK YOU for your kind messages throughout this time ❤️”

Taking to the comment section, fans urged Dancing On Ice to let the pair return to the show next weekend, after it resumes from its’ week-long break.

One user commented: “Since the show was cancelled this week I think last week should off been yours and Joe’s pass it’s not on this week so no skaters are there and use should be allowed to come back next week with everyone else ❤️”.

A second wrote: “Why can’t you rejoin the show? You only missed one week now that they cancelled this weeks. You should be able to go back on x”.

A third asked: “Can’t you and Joe return now with ITV skipping a week ?? Please return you was going to win 🏆”.

Dancing On Ice is set to return on Sunday, February 28 at 6pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.