Dancing On Ice bosses ‘hired stand-in’ for Holly Willoughby as she returns to TV for the first time in months

Dancing On Ice bosses had reportedly “hired a stand-in” for Holly Willoughby as she geared up to make the return to TV screens for the first time in months.

The 42-year-old presenter will make her return to TV on Sunday, January 14 at 6:30pm, alongside Stephen Mulhern, when the latest series of the hit ITV show premieres.

This will be Holly’s first time back on our screens after a plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed in October – which led to her stepping down from This Morning.

The Sun has revealed that producers on set at Bovingdon Airfield Studios in Hertfordshire employed what is professionally known as a stand-in during the week for production run-throughs ahead of Friday’s dress rehearsal.

A TV source said: “Bosses don’t want to have on-screen talent waiting around in the cold any longer than strictly necessary so they have used a stand in for Holly for production run-throughs and to assist with camera angles.”

“Crew have commented that she is being treated like a member of royalty.”

“Everyone is hoping she feels safe and at ease after going through a distressing time.”

“She was mostly housebound for much of her time away, cancelling all work and personal commitments for months.”

“At the same time she is really excited to come back to a show she adores and get glammed up for fans again,” the insider added.

Holly recently broke her social media silence since stepping down from This Morning, with a new Instagram post earlier this week.

The TV presenter shared a picture of the show’s script alongside the caption: “And so it begins…⛸️😊”

According to reports, Holly agreed to return to Dancing On Ice after a secret meeting with Stephen at her home before Christmas.

Holly and new co-host Stephen go way back, as they hosted ITV children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later named Holly And Stephen’s Saturday Shakedown, in the early 2000s.

A source told MailOnline: “Holly didn’t go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified.”

“So Stephen went round to see her where they talked it all through. She then started to veer towards doing the show. Stephen is so excited.”

“They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly’s side after what has been such a difficult time.”

The pair briefly hosted Dancing On Ice together last year when Stephen stood in for Phillip Schofield, after he contracted Covid-19.

It’s understood Holly has been offered heightened security on set, and insiders have claimed she’s signed a one-year rolling contract – giving her the option to step back next year.