Dancing On Ice 2022 star rushed to hospital after nasty fall during training

Dancing On Ice 2022 star Brendan Cole has revealed he was rushed to hospital after falling during training.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star explained he “took [his] mind” off the ice “for a second” and fell – smashing his head against the ice.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: “I was taken to hospital and ended up with a concussion. When I realised what had happened, I was horrified.”

“What happened made me realise you have to be 100% focused when you’re on the ice,” the 45-year-old added. “The moment you switch off, you make silly mistakes.”

“It has been a great learning curve. It made me think, ‘Don’t do that again, as this is really dangerous’.”

“The other day I was on the ice and had 20 minutes left of my training session, but I knew I was running out of steam and could start making mistakes. That’s dangerous, especially when you’re doing it with a partner and their safety is your responsibility. So I decided I’d done enough training and it was time to go.”

Brendan will join Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, and Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt on the ice.

Completing the line-up are Paul Gascoigne’s son Regan Gascoigne, pop star Rachel Stevens, The Vamps star Connor Ball, presenter Ria Hebden and BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and Virgin Media One in early 2022.