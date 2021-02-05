Dan Osborne teases Jacqueline Jossa by suggesting he might join OnlyFans

The former TOWIE star has revealed he's had "lots of requests" to join the platform

Dan Osborne has teased his wife Jacqueline Jossa by suggesting he might join OnlyFans.

The x-rated site has exploded in popularity over the past year, as it’s allowed celebrities to make easy money during the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform is a subscription-based service, which allows content creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their account.

During a Q&A on Instagram last night, Dan hinted he might join the platform, as he’s had “lots of requests” to do so.

However, the former TOWIE star said he would have to get permission from his wife first.

After a fan asked, “Are you going to do a only fans?” Dan replied: “Lots of requests for this 😂.”

Tagging his wife Jacqueline, the father-of-three added: “What you reckon @jacjossa? 😄.”

The couple tied the knot back in 2017, and share two children together – Ella and Mia.

The 29-year-old is also father to a son named Teddy, who he shares with his ex Megan Tomlin.

Dan and Jacqueline have had their fair share of issues over the years, as the reality star has been plagued by infidelity rumours.

In the past, Dan has repeatedly denied claims that he’s been unfaithful, but during a candid interview with The Sun last year, Dan took “full responsibility for being crap”.

Speaking from their family home in Essex, he said: “I’ve made mistakes, yeah. I’ve done things I shouldn’t have done. Me and Jac have spoken about that and she has forgiven me.”

“I know in the past I’ve denied things when they’re not true, then when something has been true, I probably just kept my mouth shut. I was a different person.”

“It seems a cliché to say, but I was a young lad and on TV and stuff. I’m not saying you get big headed, but you get dug out for things anyway and then you’re feeling s**t in yourself,” he continued.

“And then you get a bit of attention… then things are bad at home, so you go out and get p****d instead of working on fixing things. It’s a bunch of mistakes all built into one that made it bad. So, I take full responsibility for being crap.”

Dan confessed: “There have been times where if it were the other way round, I would have left. I would have gone, so I’ve said to her ‘I wouldn’t blame you if you left me’. I’ve said that to Jac.”

“I’ve said if it was the other way around I’d be gone, it’s not like I’ve been brushing off any mistakes that I’ve made. I’m fully aware of them and I’m aware that it ain’t right.”

Dan also addressed the fact that Jacqueline moved out of their family home last May, as she needed “time apart” from him.

He said: “It was the pressure of lockdown I think, we had to entertain the kids, we had nothing to break out time up with, we couldn’t go out to restaurants or see our friends and family – my son Ted was ill and when I can’t see him my energy drains and I’m lost without him.”

“We agreed to have a few days apart so we could have time out and that was all it was – we didn’t split.”

“Now lockdown is easing things have been great, everyone is more relaxed and Jac and I are getting on great – we both just want a clean, fresh start together now,” he explained.

“In relationships you don’t just brush things off and then say you can’t do this because two years ago you made a mistake or whatever, it needs to be healthy and that’s most important and that’s what we’ve been working on.”

“Everything between us is looking good, everything is nice in the house now, the kids are happy, we’re happy, it feels good.”

“It’s how I’ve wanted it to be for a long time and it’s finally got back to that. Obviously I take full blame for when it wasn’t happy… But now i’m just happy that we’ve got through it.”