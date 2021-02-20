Dan Osborne slams claims he broke lockdown rules with Jacqueline Jossa in furious rant

The couple came under fire this week for going to visit their new puppy during lockdown

Dan Osborne has slammed claims he broke lockdown rules with his wife Jacqueline Jossa this week in a furious rant.

On Thursday, the couple came under fire after they travelled four hours to visit their new Rottweiler puppy Tyson.

Dan and Jacqueline posted a selfie with their new pup on social media, alongside the caption: “Look who we did an 8 hour round trip to go visit today.”

However, the pair later deleted the post, after fans accused them of breaking lockdown rules.

Dan has since taken to Instagram to explain the situation, after police showed up at Total K9, where their puppy is currently being trained.

The 29-year-old said he has to travel around the country for work delivering competition prizes, and this took him to Yorkshire on Thursday.

Dan said he decided to bring Jacqueline and their two kids along, so they could visit their puppy while they were in the area.

The former Towie said: “[We were] sitting in my own car with the same people that I live with and spend every day with, so there is absolutely no problem, not causing any harm to anyone else.”

Dan said he wanted to meet the dog, because he wanted to make sure it would be ok around his kids.

“Now if I did just go and buy a big dog and didn’t meet it and had it in the house with the kids without meeting it I would then get stick and people saying ‘Why are you buying a rottweiler without letting it see your kids first?’. So I can’t win in this situation.”

“We didn’t come in contact with any other human being, went outside, looked at a puppy and then drove home. We were in a car, we are not causing any problem to anyone else,” Dan continued.

“There is no problem with what I did. I don’t know why Total K9 have had the police down there, it’s ridiculous.”

“I know I shouldn’t have to but I’m just clearing it up. I know 99 per cent of people understand like normal humans but to the one per cent of not normal human beings, there’s your explanation.”

“It’s not a big deal, it’s not like ‘oh my God’ we’re breaking the law’, Jesus Christ it’s ridiculous.”

Addressing people who have been trolling him and his family online, Dan said: “Go f**k yourself. You don’t know me, I don’t know you, you woudn’t call me it to my face so don’t do it over social media.”