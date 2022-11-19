Dan Osborne breaks his silence after arrest at wife Jacqueline Jossa’s birthday party

Dan Osborne has broken his silence after his arrest at his wife Jacqueline Jossa’s birthday party.

The UK Sun reported that the father-of-three was held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a partygoer was left with a broken jaw.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday, November 6, after the Queen of the Jungle’s lavish party at The Grand Marquee.

The party allegedly continued in Jacqueline and Dan’s home after leaving the venue, which is when the incident is said to have occurred.

The former TOWIE star was reportedly taken away in handcuffs and held overnight on suspicion of GBH with intent, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

He was allegedly released on bail the following day.

A spokesman for Dan has since told The UK Sun: “What I can say is that Dan felt provoked during the incident and is confident that he will clear his name when the full details become clear.”

A source previously told the publication: “It was a mass brawl that turned really nasty. A number of partygoers have been badly injured. One guest required facial surgery.”

“Jac was crying because her dream birthday do turned sour.”