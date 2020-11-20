Dan Levy teases the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek movie

The popular series came to an end earlier this year

Dan Levy has teased the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek movie.

After six seasons, the hit series sadly came to an end this year – leaving fans of the show devastated.

However, series creator and actor Dan Levy has revealed he’s confident the cast will reunite for something special in the future.

“I don’t think there’s a single person on our team, cast or crew, that wouldn’t want to come back for a movie,” he told PEOPLE magazine.

“But at the same time, I think the success of the show really was tied so closely to the care that was put into it and the quality that was put into it.”

“If I can come up with an idea that I think builds on what we’ve already done in a way that feels good and exciting and new and fresh and challenges our actors, then great. I go to sleep willing that idea to come to me.”

“It’s always good for people to miss you before you come back with something,” he added.

“So I think we’re going to let some time pass. And in that time, hopefully, I’ll get a little inkling of desire to start exploring more seriously.”