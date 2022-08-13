Dami Hope reveals Love Island star has been snubbed from the group chat

Dami Hope has revealed that Casa Amor bombshell Billy Brown has been snubbed from the group chat.

The 23-year-old came under fire whilst in the villa for his treatment of Danica Taylor.

Danica was left in tears after Billy ignored her during the ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’ challenge.

Billy and Danica then got into a heated row during a party at the beach club.

Speaking on Heat’s Under The Duvet, Dubliner Dami revealed: “Billy is not in the group chat. I love Billy, but he’s not in the chat.”

“We have the Fantastic Four, then we have just the group chat.”

Asked who the “Fantastic Four” contestants were, Dami explained, “Obviously there is Luca, Mr Whippy because he is whipped, Jacques and Andrew here.”

Dami’s revelation comes after Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti also revealed that certain contestants were snubbed from WhatsApp group chats.

Appearing on Capital Xtra on Thursday, the couple were asked: “Is there a Love Island WhatsApp group and has anyone left it if there is?”

Davide bluntly revealed that he has yet to be added to one, “No. To be honest nobody has still added me.”

Host Robert Bruce then asked, “So you’re left out of the group chat?,” to which the Italian Stallion said, “No I didn’t left. I’d never been added. Not yet.”

His flame Ekin-Su was then asked why she hadn’t yet added him into a WhatsApp group.

“I don’t even have one. We don’t have all the girls in it as well,” she said. “There’s only me, Tasha [Ghouri] and Indiyah [Polack] in it.”

Gemma Owen was notably missing from the list of WhatsApp group members, fuelling rumours the pair had a rift between them.