Dami Hope hints at feud with fellow Love Island star

Dami Hope has hinted at a feud with fellow Love Island star Andrew Le Page, and claimed that he had “separated himself from the boys”.

The Dubliner and Luca Bish famously fell out with Andrew when they were accused of “picking on” his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri.

Now, Dami has told that the estate agent decided to separate himself from the boy’s group chat, which also includes Jacques O’Neill.

On Tuesday, Dami was questioned about the elusive “boy’s group chat” on the Capital XTRA Breakfast show with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie.

Robert asked: “Dami, is there a WhatsApp group chat for the boys? Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu] told us she’s in one with Indiyah [Polack] and other girls…”

Dami replied, “There’s a WhatsApp group chat with boys just ‘fantastic four.'”

“[It’s] Andrew, Luca, Jacques, but I feel like Andrew’s probably like you know, separated himself so it’s like fantastic three…but it’s still fantastic four at heart, but you know the situation so…”

Jacques recently came under fire for “mocking” Tasha in a now-viral video, which was allegedly posted on his private Instagram story the night of the Love Island final.

In the video, Jacques is seen watching the show’s final episode with a friend when he appears to mock Tasha during her love declaration to Andrew.

As the dancer read out her speech, Jacques impersonated Davide Sanclimenti by shouting at the TV: “You are a liar, an actress, get the f**k out.”

Andrew and Tasha have since unfollowed the former rugby star on Instagram.