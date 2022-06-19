Dami admits his head has been turned by Indiyah in Love Island teaser

It looks like Dami’s head has been turned by Indiyah in the teaser for tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The Dubliner has been coupled up with Amber since day one of the show, while Indiyah has been coupled up with Ikenna.

But in a sneak peek of tonight’s show, Dami admits to new boy Jay that he would “definitely” like to get with with hotel waitress Indiyah.

When Indiyah leaves the room, Jay asks Dami: “What about you two?”

Dami replies: “Yeah, I would definitely do that.”

Jay exclaims: “I knew it! I f**king knew it! So why don’t you make a move with Indiyah then?”

Dami says: “I don’t, man… I’m taking like… Don’t worry!”

Jay then says: “You can see it, you both have chemistry man. You both do.”

Dami explains: “On the outside world, I could talk to Amber and Indiyah separately, and I’d be having the best time of my life. I can’t do that cause it’s going to like, explode and that.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

