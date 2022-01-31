Dáithí Ó Sé will be missing from RTÉ’s Today this week after testing positive Covid-19

Dáithí Ó Sé has tested positive for Covid-19.

The popular presenter will be missing from RTÉ’s Today this week while he recovers from the virus.

Derek Mooney, Sinead Kennedy, Maura Derrane and Marty Morrisey will fill in for Dáithí on the show over the next number of days.

A spokesperson for RTÉ told the Irish Mirror: “Dáithí O’Se will be absent from Today on RTÉ One this week as he has tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Derek Mooney will be in studio on Monday and Tuesday with Sinead Kennedy and on Wednesday with Maura Derrane. Marty Morrisey will co-present with Maura this coming Thursday and Friday.”

Taking to Instagram to update his followers, Dáithí said: “So good people, at the weekend I tested positive for Covid-19 after avoiding it for almost two years.”

“I feel fluey and achey. I have pains. I can’t taste anything or smell much, but other than that, I’m fine. I just thought I’d let you all know.”

“I’ll be back hopefully on the Today Show next week. Best of luck to Derek Mooney and Marty Morrissey who are sitting in for the week. God bless and stay safe everyone,” the Kerryman added.

The presenter is set to isolate at his home in Galway, where he lives with his wife Rita and their son Micheál Óg.

Dáithí is not the only RTÉ presenter that has been forced to miss work because of Covid.

Operation Transformation star Kathryn Thomas was replaced by Ray D’Arcy earlier this month when she contracted the virus, and Lottie Ryan stepped in for Jennifer Zamparelli on Dancing with the Stars last weekend while she recovered.