EXCLUSIVE! Daithí Ó Sé responds to rumours he’s replacing Joe Duffy on Liveline

Daithí Ó Sé has responded to rumours that he’s replacing Joe Duffy on Liveline, as the radio star stepped away after 27 years.

Speaking with Goss.ie at the photo call for the Rose of Tralee 2025, Daithí shared with us his thoughts on taking over the RTÉ Radio 1 weekday afternoon show.

When asked about his name being in the mix for the gig, he said: “It’s very funny – I was on the Today show one day and I came off it and I had four or five missed calls from people asking me about it. And I said, ‘Well, where has this come from?'”

He continued: “Apparently, it was a Ladbrokes survey, and for some very weird reason, I came out on top. I was chuffed.”

The 49-year-old shared that he is “very happy” hosting RTÉ 1’s Today alongside Maura Derrane and they’re retuning in September, and that’s where all his “focus is going on.”

“It’ll be exciting to see who will take over from Joe. Lots of names in the hat and just wouldn’t know what would happen there.”

Regarding if there’s anyone he himself would like to see take over from Joe, he candidly responded that he hadn’t “really thought about it.”

However, whoever does take over the role will have “big shoes to fill” in the Rose of Tralee host’s eyes.

In May, Joe announced that he was retiring from RTÉ after 37 years at the broadcaster.

When announcing that his time on LiveLine was coming to end, Joe stated on air: “After 37 wonderful years here in RTÉ, and 27 years presenting Liveline, it has been an incredible honour and privilege to be part of a programme that relied entirely on trust: the trust of our listeners.”

He continued: “People felt they could pick up the phone, ring Liveline, and share their lives, problems, stories sad, bad, sometimes mad and funny, their struggles, and their victories.”

“I never took that for granted, not for a single minute.”RTÉ has been a great place to work. Public service has always been at its heart.”

“And now, after many happy years, I’ve decided the time has come to move on. I would like to thank you the listener for tuning in each and every day, it has been an honour to sit in this seat and hear your stories.”

In 1989, the Dublin native joined RTÉ originally as a radio producer and came to prominence as a reporter on the Gay Byrne Show.

He presented programmes such as Soundbyte before taking over Liveline in 1998.

In his 27 years as the host of Liveline, both Joe and the show itself have become national institutions, with the programme frequently having some 400,000 listeners.