Dáithí Ó Sé ‘gutted’ as Rose of Tralee is cancelled for the second year in a row

The Rose of Tralee has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was confirmed by the festival’s CEO Anthony O’Gara, who said it is “immensely disappointing for all of us involved”.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, host Dáithí Ó Sé said: “Very sad news that @roseoftraleefestical won’t be happening in 2021.”

“I’m gutted for the Roses, the Rose centres, all the volunteers and especially for the people of Tralee,” he added.

In a statement, CEO Anthony said: “Last year was the first time in our history that the Festival was postponed, and doing so again is difficult for everyone involved and of course for those supporters that look forward to celebrating our global Irish community each Augus, but we are confident it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well.”

“The Rose of Tralee International Festival operates on a yearlong basis, in Irish communities worldwide; and we will continue to harness the goodwill of our extended Rose Family in supporting communities and charitable efforts over the next 12 months.”

“Similarly, we will each have a role to play in restoring our community and local economy following this pandemic, and we look forward to coming together in celebration in August 2022.”

“In the meantime, we salute the leadership and the selfless efforts of frontline and support staff everywhere; and among them the efforts by many of our Rose family,” the statement concluded.

The Rose of Tralee is scheduled to return in August 2022.