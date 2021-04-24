Dáithí Ó Sé defends the Rose of Tralee – following claims the contest is ‘outdated’

The TV presenter has hosted the show for the past 10 years

Dáithí Ó Sé has defended the Rose of Tralee contest, following claims the annual event is “outdated”.

The pageant has come under fire in recent years, as critics have called for more diversity and inclusion within the contest.

The festival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many are hoping for the Rose of Tralee to make a comeback this year – including Dáithí Ó Sé.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the 44-year-old said: “I don’t know if it’s happening but I’m hopeful we’ll have a Rose of Tralee at some stage in 2021.”

“We did a look back of my 10 years as host last year and you talk to the people of Tralee, what it means to them.”

“Then there’s the economic side, it’s worth €10million a year to the town.

Addressing critics of the contest, Dáithí said: “For people who don’t like it, there’s nothing I’m going to say after 10 years hosting it at this stage that is going to change their mind.”

“I won’t waste my time or their time. I wouldn’t be bothered entertaining negativity, there’s so much begrudgery in the world at the moment with the whole pandemic.”

“The pandemic is feeding enough negativity especially for me so I wouldn’t entertain that,” he said.

“This is what we’re doing, we’re doing it to enjoy ourselves and if you want to come along for the spin, you’re more than welcome. If not, that’s fine too.”

