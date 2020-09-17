Dáithí O Sé admits RTÉ ‘overlooked’ him and Maura Derrane ‘for a long time’

Their show saw an increase in ratings during the coronavirus lockdown

Dáithí O Sé has admitted RTÉ “overlooked” him and Maura Derrane “for a long time”.

Today with Maura and Dáithí was extended for two weeks back in May, as the programme went down a hit with viewers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Dáithí said the boost in ratings made people realise their “values”.

Dáithí explained: “During lockdown, people who were usually working from 9am to 5pm were seeing us for the first time, and we want to bring them with us again this year.”

“This really is public service broadcasting. We were the only ones to keep going along with the news, and people saw our work, and our values.”

“I think even at RTE they’d overlooked us for a long time. We are on air every day from 3:30pm to 5:40pm. It’s like five Late Late Shows a week.”

“We’ll keep COVID outside – our panelists will touch on it but this will be a safe place. We’ll have the bit of craic, a bit of madness.”

Dáithí also welcomed the show’s new co-host Sinead Kennedy, who will step in for Maura on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Maura will only appear on the show three days a week going forward, as she wants to spend more time with her family.

Dáithí said: “It’s the right time to shake it up. And Sinead is great. There’ll be a new dynamic, a new energy.”

“We’re really delighted to have Sinéad on board with us. I think she’s made for the show. It’s season nine and it’s a good time to shake things up.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.