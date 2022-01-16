Daisy Edgar-Jones to return to our screens in new thriller

Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to return to our screens in a brand new thriller.

The 23-year-old shot to fame after starring alongside Paul Mescal in the Hulu and BBC adaption of the bestselling Sally Rooney novel Normal People.

The actress will now star as the lead role in a film called ‘Fresh’, which will join streaming giant Disney+ later this year.

According to the film’s synopsis, Fresh “follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (played by Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number.”

“After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.”

Director Mimi Cave said: “Fresh is a wildly allegorical story, yet the film carries strings of truth throughout that I hope resonate for different audiences.”

She added that she “can’t wait for people to see the brilliant performances Daisy and Sebastian give”.