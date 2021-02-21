The pair are starring alongside each other in an upcoming flick

Daisy Edgar-Jones rumoured to have gotten close to actor Sebastian Stan

Daisy Edgar-Jones has reportedly “grown close” to actor Sebastian Stan, as they film their upcoming thriller Fresh.

The pair landed leading roles in the Mimi Cave directed flick, and were spotted kissing on set as they filmed in Vancouver earlier this month.

Sebastian is best known for his roles as Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl, Prince Jack Benjamin in Kings, Jefferson in Once Upon a Time and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday that the co-stars have become friends offset, and that they get on “really well”.

The source told the publication: “Sebastian has told friends that he thinks Daisy’s a bright spark and set for a massive career in Hollywood.”

“He can’t believe she’s so young as she’s so talented and mature. They get on really well.”

A source close to Daisy added: “They’re colleagues and mates.”

The news comes after Daisy and her boyfriend of two years Tom Varey reportedly split.

The Normal People star, who played Marianne Sheridan in the hit series, met her Game Of Thrones star beau back in 2018 while filming Pond Life.

An insider has told The Sun that the couple recently called it quits on their relationship, and that Daisy moved out of their home in London a few months ago.

The source said: “They got on really well during lockdown last year, but they’re both young and passionate about following their careers.” “Daisy has been inundated with opportunities and feels she has to put them first, Tom’s also really dedicated to his acting and wants the best for both of them.” “They were sad they couldn’t make it work, but are still close and there’s no hard feelings.” When asked about the split reports, a rep for Daisy told Goss.ie: “No comment.”