Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her favourite night out in Dublin

Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed her favourite venue for a night out in Dublin.

The actress returned to Ireland this week to attend the Irish premiere of her new drama film ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’, in which she plays lead character Kya.

Speaking at the premiere in Stella Cinemas in Rathmines, the 24-year-old revealed her favourite place to visit when she is in Dublin.

She said: “I actually really like Xico’s the nightclub. For me, it’s one of the best nights out.”

Daisy also told Goss.ie that she considers Ireland “a second home”, after she spent time here in 2019 filming the hit series Normal People alongside Paul Mescal.

The Fresh star said: “I definitely would consider Ireland like a second home to me. It’s been almost two years since I was last here.”

“I think last time I was here we were doing the reshoots for Normal People, so I feel very nostalgic. I’m actually staying around five minutes from where I used to live.”

Where The Crawdads Sing hits cinemas across the country on July 22.