The actress role to fame in the BBC and Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People

Daisy Edgar-Jones cast in movie adaptation of ANOTHER bestselling book

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast in the movie adaptation of the bestselling book Where The Crawdads Sing.

The actress rose to fame earlier this year after her portrayal of Marianne Sheridan in the BBC and Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestseller Normal People.

Now, the 22-year-old will be hitting the big screen, landing the lead role as Kya in Delia Owens’ New York Times bestselling novel.

The film will be directed by Olivia Newman, from a screenplay written by Oscar-nominated scribe Lucy Alibar, and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine along with 3000 Pictures.

The story follows Kya, a young woman who is abandoned by her family and has to raise herself in the marshes outside of North Carolina in the mid-1900s.

When local celebrity Chase Andrews is murdered, “Marsh Girl” Kya becomes the prime suspect.

This heartbreaking coming-of-age story was released in 2018, and according to Variety, has sold nearly 8.5 million copies worldwide.

Sharing the news of her new role to Instagram, Daisy wrote: “I can’t actually believe this?!”