Daisy Edgar-Jones admits Normal People success ‘felt like a strange dream’

The 22-year-old has landed major acting following her rapid rise to fame

Daisy Edgar-Jones has admitted the success of Normal People “felt like a strange dream”.

The actress starred as Marianne Sheridan in the hit BBC and Hulu series, rising to fame along with co-star Paul Mescal following the show’s release in April.

The 22-year-old has since landed the lead role in an upcoming social thriller film, as well as another lead in the movie adaptation of bestselling book ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’.

Speaking about her success to The Big Issue, Daisy admitted: “To be honest, it was something that was very difficult to actually register at the time.”

“The whole experience felt like a strange dream as the world was already topsy turvy and the show coming out just added to the strangeness,” she explained.

“I have had some time to make sense of the impact within the last few months. The initial release of the show felt like a surreal video game I was playing as my only interaction with it was through my phone.

“But during the summer when lockdown lightened and I was able to see more of my friends and leave the house, I definitely realised how many people the show had actually reached and what that meant for me and my career.

“The show has definitely opened doors for me, which I feel very lucky about.”

“It’s true to say that the impact of Normal People took us by surprise,” Daisy continued.

“We knew it was a great story with a brilliant team making it, and of course, the book was a huge hit already, but there was something extra that seemed to happen through being in lockdown when the show was released.

“I think it was a heightened experience for many people – whether that was about being connected when we had to be apart or about nostalgia for first love, it felt like it touched people on a deep emotional level.”