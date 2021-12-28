Cynthia Nixon reveals why she was reluctant to appear in Sex and the City reboot series

Cynthia Nixon has revealed the reason she was reluctant to appear in the Sex and the City reboot series ‘And Just Like That…’

The actress, who plays Miranda Hobbs in the show, said the original series was “tone deaf on race and gender”.

The 55-year-old told News Corp: “The more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board.”

“I’m very proud of the original series – despite it being occasionally tone deaf on race and gender,” she added.

In the new series, Cynthia’s character Miranda is exploring her sexuality and is having a same-sex fling Che Diaz – played by Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez.

The first four episodes of And Just Like That are available to watch on Sky Comedy and NOW TV.