Curtis Pritchard sparks rumours he’s dating Coronation Street star

The Love Island star is hoping to find love on Celebs Go Dating

Curtis Pritchard has sparked rumours he’s dating Kimberly Hart-Simpson.

The Love Island star and the Coronation Street actress joined the popular series Celebs Go Dating, which will see a host of famous faces enter the agency in the hopes of finding love.

As filming takes place in a £30million mansion in Surrey, Curtis shared a sweet snap with the 33-year-old soap star, who plays Nicky Wheatley in Corrie.

Curtis, 24, captioned the post: “@kimberly_h_s is the best !!! Waking up and not seeing your face in the bed next to me this morning just didn’t feel right 😢”

Kimberly commented on the snap: “❤️❤️❤️❤️ you da bestest ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, Made In Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann, ex-Strictly contestant Karim Zeroual, DJ Tom Zanetti and Wayne Lineker’s brother Gary make up the rest of the show’s lineup.

Speaking ahead of the series, Curtis told The Sun: “I’m really looking forward to learning more about myself and can’t wait to see who the agents set me up with.

“I have not been on many dates in my life, so I’m super-excited. Hopefully I’ll find my version of the perfect woman.”

Curtis split from Maura Higgins back in March, before moving on with dancer Amber Pierson.

The reality star confirmed his split from Amber in October, admitting their romance “fizzled out” over lockdown.